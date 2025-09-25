'A tremendous benefit': Muskegon Fire Department awarded grant funding, plan to hire three firefighters

MUSKEGON, Mich. — In a release Thursday, the Muskegon Fire Department announced they were awarded grant funding to support the hiring of three additional firefighters for the next three years.

The release adds the $708,463.02 grant came from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) through the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) Program.

The SAFER Program is designed to boost staffing levels of qualified firefighters in local departments, helping ensure adequate response capabilities during emergencies and compliance with industry standards.

The release states that with this grant, the Muskegon Fire Department will enhance its capacity to deliver vital emergency medical services to Muskegon residents.

In a statement, Director of Public Safety for the City of Muskegon, Tim Kozal said, "This grant is a tremendous benefit to our department and our community. By adding three new firefighters to our team, we will improve response times, increase firefighter safety, and continue delivering the high level of service our residents expect and deserve."

The funding covers two-thirds of salaries and benefits for three years, according to the release.

When the three-year SAFER grant ends, the City says they're committed to continuing the employment of these three firefighters to ensure long-term public safety.

