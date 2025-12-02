Winter storm brings dangerous travel conditions Tuesday morning following heavy snowfall in Muskegon County

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Neighbors in Muskegon should expect a snowy wake-up on Tuesday morning, as our FOX 17 Meteorologists expect close to 12 inches of snow following Monday's winter storm.

Monday night, we saw snow-packed roads, poor travel conditions, and low visibility throughout the county, even prompting several school districts to call snow days.

The Muskegon County Road Commission reported snowfall rates of one to two inches per hour.

"It's coming down heavy, and as you can see out the window, it's not stopping," said Andrew Nichols, Maintenance Superintendent for the Muskegon County Road Commission.

"You just got to take it slow when it's this bad out," Nichols said.

For those who need to drive, Nichols recommends checking your tire pressure and tread before getting on the roads, driving slowly, and keeping your headlights on at all times.

Drivers should stay at least 200 feet behind snow plows.

"Check your tires. Make sure they have good air pressure. Make sure they have good tread. Go extra slow, have your headlights on at all times. You can't see anything out there right now. So if you get your headlights on, it's going to help a little bit more," Nichols said.

The Muskegon County Road Commission plans to have 40 crews on the roads by 2 a.m.

"We all got to get somewhere, and we're trying to do our job to get you where you need to go," Nichols said.

