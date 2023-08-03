‘A new house & no worries’: Muskegon County man wins $1.1 million lotto jackpot

MUSKEGON, MICH. — A Muskegon County man is looking forward to a comfortable retirement after winning a $1.1 million Mega Money Match Fast Cash Progressive Jackpot.

The 67-year-old man, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased his winning ticket at the Sherman Marathon on West Sherman Road in Muskegon.

“I play Fast Cash when the jackpot gets above $500,000,” said the lucky player. “I recently started playing the Mega Money Match game and like the number aspect of the Fast Cash games.

“I looked the ticket over first to see if I matched any numbers and then went back to see the prize amounts. When I saw I matched the number 74 to win the jackpot, my first thought was: ‘Nah, this isn’t right.’ I took the ticket back to the store to scan it, and I saw the jackpot had reset to $10,000. When I scanned the ticket and saw I had to claim at the Lottery, I knew I had really won!”

With his winnings, the 67-year-old plans to buy a new house and save the rest for retirement.

“Winning means a new house and no worries for me financially, and a more comfortable retirement,” said the player.

The Michigan Lottery says Fast Cash games are a series of instant-win games that print from terminals at lottery retailers. Tickets range in price from $2 per play up to $20 per play.

Michigan Lottery

