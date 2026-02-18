A Muskegon man's 3-word solution is tackling speeding in the city

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A simple three-word message is spreading through a Muskegon neighborhood: "Please slow down."

Mark Flermoen, Lakeside Business Improvement District Board Chair, has put up or passed out 90 signs with this plea after being on the scene of a deadly crash last spring that convinced him speeding had become a safety issue in his community.

"This is a busy road… with the high speed of traffic at times, it's not safe," Flermoen said.

Flermoen says his message aims to make drivers pay more attention behind the wheel, especially in residential areas where children might be present.

"Everyone in the district has expressed concerns about the safety of everyone," Flermoen said. "It's not just about my safety, but little kids, you know, that might step out into traffic and the driver don't have time to stop."

Flermoen says he will continue advocating for additional safety measures and enforcement in his neighborhood.

"The squeaky wheel gets grease. You know, if you keep bringing it up, maybe there's more to be done. I know they're working on some easier ways for the police department to issue tickets," he said.

According to the city of Muskegon, police issued 17 speeding tickets in January.

While the city says reports show speeding isn't an issue, they've met with worried neighbors and are working to address concerns.

Muskegon recently purchased some new technology that can track traffic volume and help enforce speed zones.

Flermoen acknowledges there's no simple solution but remains focused on the ultimate goal.

"The goal at the end of the day is to keep people from dying, keep people from getting hurt unnecessarily," he said. "My hope is that the people of Muskegon, the visitors to Muskegon, can step up to the plate and do what's right and drive safely and follow the speed limit, because ultimately, they're there to protect everyone."

