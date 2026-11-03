‘A beam of light’: Family remembers 15-year-old killed in Newaygo County crash

FREMONT, Mich. — Family and friends are remembering 15-year-old Abram “AJ” Raymo after he was killed in a crash Friday night in Newaygo County.

AJ had just started high school, and according to his mother, there was a lot he was looking forward to.

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‘A beam of light’: Family remembers teen killed in Newaygo County crash

He had played football when he was younger, as well as track and soccer in middle school. His mom said AJ hoped to get back on the football field next year and was already looking forward to another track season. But sports weren’t his only passion.

AJ had recently developed a love for woodworking and was excited about his woodworking class. His mom said he enjoyed it so much that he had already started talking about becoming a woodworker someday.

She described her son as a “beam of light” who could find joy in just about everything and was always ready with a quick comeback.

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Since AJ’s death, his mother said hundreds of messages have poured in from his friends, their parents, former teachers and coaches, with people sharing memories and stories about the teenager.

“He was so incredibly loved by everyone and everyone has a great story,” she said.

For his mother, those memories include the time they spent together watching sports. She called AJ her “bright blue-eyed baby” and described him as respectful, loving and an excellent brother to his siblings.

The Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 9 p.m. Friday at West 24th Street and Luce Avenue in Sherman Township.

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Investigators said a 49-year-old Fremont man was driving north on Luce Avenue when he failed to stop at the intersection and collided with an eastbound vehicle AJ was riding in.

AJ died at the scene. The driver of the vehicle AJ was riding in was taken to a hospital.

FOX 17 reached out to the Newaygo County Prosecutor’s Office to find out whether any charges are pending against the other driver but had not received a response.

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