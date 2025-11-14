Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
3,500 without power in North Muskegon as Consumers Energy makes repairs

MUSKEGON, Mich. — About 3,500 Consumers Energy customers in our North Muskegon neighborhood are without power as the utility works to repair some equipment.

A representative tells FOX 17 there is time-sensitive equipment repairs underway at a local substation.

Consumers Energy says they are hope to restore power to as many customers as possible Thursday evening.

Neighbors can check for updates on the utility's online outage map.

Consumers Energy thanks customers for their patience as they work to restore power.

