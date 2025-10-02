$2,500 offered for information leading to arrest of man wanted in Muskegon County murder

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — A $2,500 cash reward is now being offered for information leading to the arrest of a man wanted in connection with a 2021 murder.

Jamerius Brown, 24, also known as "JB," is wanted for the murder of 22-year-old Khalid Burt, according to the Muskegon County Prosecutor's Office.

Brown has been wanted since November 2024 when charges were first authorized in the case.

Silent Observer is offering up to $2,500 for information leading to Brown's arrest. Tips can be submitted here.

WANTED



This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

