University of Michigan Health to add Wayland facility

WAYLAND, Mich. — University of Michigan Health-West has announced an upcoming expansion of its services to the Wayland area.

We’re told plans are in place for a new health center.

“This is a community we know well, and we listened to the people of Wayland when they told us they wanted more healthcare access and expanded services close to home,” says CEO Dr. Peter Hahn. “We look forward to serving new generations of patients and families with even more comprehensive medical care.”

The new health center will be located at 113 West Superior St, according to UMH-West. A groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled to be held this March.

We’re told the 17,300-square-foot building will arrive as the result of a $10.4 million investment.

UMH-West says the new facility will allow them to add three to four more healthcare providers, as well as include new space for “rotating specialities,” including obstetrics and cardiology.

“We are committed to serving the Wayland community and are proud to be growing right alongside this vibrant and growing region,” says Chief Population Health Officer Dr. Rakesh Pai. “As we continue to advance care through state-of-the art facilities, equipment and expertise, we remain dedicated to bringing exceptionally high-quality primary and specialty care, close to where our patients live.”

The new building is slated to open May 2024.

