Plainwell Public Safety telling public to avoid condominiums after natural gas leak

PLAINWELL, Mich. — The Plainwell Department of Public Safety is asking the public to avoid the area around the Wedgewood Condominiums after a natural gas line leak. PDPS says officers are working at the scene near North Main Street south of Miller Street to assess and control the leak.

Out of an abundance of caution, the area has been restricted so crews can work safely. Public Safety Officers are going door-to-door in the area to provide information and instructions to residents.

Neighbors in the affected area are being asked to follow guidances provided by officials and their utility company.

PDPS says repairing the leak could be a lengthy process, depending on the scope of the situation. people may notice more emergency vehicles and utility crews in the area.

People driving near the Wedgewood Condominiums are asked to find alternate routes until the leak is repaired.

The Plainwell Department of Public Safety will provide updates on social media and the city website.

