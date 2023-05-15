Plainwell man arrested for possession of child sexually abusive material

PLAINWELL, Mich. — A Plainwell man has been arrested for possession of child sexually abusive material. He is 45-year-old Anthony Lee Moore.

An investigation into Moore began after an undercover operation regarding his online activity, which involved downloading and viewing child sexual exploitation. During the investigation, digital evidence was seized from his residence.

Moore was charged with aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material, distributing child sexually abusive material, and using a computer to commit a crime.

On May 11, Moore was arraigned in the 57th District Court. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison for aggravated sexually abusive material, 7 years for distributing child sexually abusive material, and 10 years for using a computer to commit a crime.

The Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit encourages parents to talk to their children about being safe on the intent. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has a comprehensive list of resources on their website. The Michigan State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force also has resources available on their website.

Anyone with information regarding child sexual exploitation can report it to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s CyberTipLine.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube