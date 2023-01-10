Funeral arrangments announced for mother, daughters killed in murder-suicide

LEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Funeral arrangements have been announced for an Allegan County mother and two daughters who were killed in a murder-suicide.

A public viewing is scheduled for Cindy Clouse and her daughters Autumn and Mackenzie Hagger at the Fennville High School from 1-5 p.m. on January 15, 2023.

The funeral service will be held at the high school the following day on January 16, 2023, the family announced on its GoFundMe page.

The murder-suicide happened Saturday at a home on 54th Street in Lee Township.

Deputies say they believe Cindy Clouse could have been packing items to leave the house when Roger Haggar started shooting.

Detectives tell FOX 17 that Roger and Cindy had been in a long-term relationship. Close friends told detectives that the two were having problems and Clouse was looking to end the relationship.

Detectives believe Clouse could have been packing items to leave the house at the time of the shooting.

Autumn and Mackenzie were students at Fennville Public Schools. The district says they have enlisted the support of grief counselors to help support students and staff. The district says the school was opened up on Sunday for students and staff to meet with counselors, social workers and local clergy.

In a statement sent to FOX 17, the Clouse family expressed their appreciation for the outpouring of sympathy from the community.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Cindy, Autumn, and Makenzie. Cindy was a loving mother who cared deeply for her family. Autumn wanted to be a dermatologist, Mackenzie wanted a big family. In an awful moment they were violently taken from this world, and the ripples of pain and anguish have reverberated through their family and friends. We appreciate the outpouring of love and support from family, friends, and strangers,” said Andy Clouse, Cindy’s brother.

A GoFundMe has been set up in their name to help support funeral arrangements.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office 268-673-0500, or Silent Observer.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, call Resilience: Advocates for Ending Violence's 24-hour help line at 800-848-5991.

For those who seek mental health help or are considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube