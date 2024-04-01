Bicyclist critical after being hit by car in Otsego Township

OTSEGO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A bicyclist sustained critical injuries after being hit by a car in Otsego Township Monday afternoon.

Dispatchers were alerted to the crash before 3:45 p.m., according to the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO). The incident happened near the intersection of 104th Avenue and 18th Street.

We’re told the bicyclist was hospitalized in critical condition. The driver in the car was unharmed.

Speed and alcohol are not suspected contributors to the crash, which remains under investigation.

Deputies say 18th Street is closed between 104th Avenue and Jefferson Road while reconstruction takes place.

ACSO credits dispatchers, EMS and Otsego’s police and fire departments for their assistance.

