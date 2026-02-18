Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLakeshoreAllegan

Actions

Bales of hay fly off truck, close part of US-131 in Allegan County

Allegan County
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 17
Allegan County
Posted
and last updated

WAYLAND TWP., Mich. — US-131 SB is back fully open after an unusual cleanup job.

The Allegan County Sheriff's Office says around Tuesday 5:30 p.m. they got the call about multiple round hay bales that fell of a truck.

This was on SB US-131 at the 59MM overpass in Wayland Twp.

Deputies say MDOT was also on scene to investigate if the bridge was struck. FOX 17 has reached out to MDOT for comment.

US-131 was fully reopened by 8:30 p.m.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NN Neighbor News Generic Siderail promo.png

Meet your neighborhood reporter