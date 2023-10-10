Allegan Aquatics Director charged with 'inappropriate relationship with a student'

ALLEGAN, Mich. — The Aquatics Director at Allegan Public Schools has been fired after being charged with criminal misconduct.

Scott Simmons is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student, according to a note posted on the school's website by Superintendent James Antoine.

According to the district, they participated in the investigation and continue to do so.

Allegan County deputies encourage anyone who may have been victimized by Simmons to reach out.

Call the Sheriff’s Department at (269) 673-0500 or contact Silent Observer at 1-855-SILENT-0