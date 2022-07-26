4-year-old kidnapped from Trowbridge Township

TROWBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a kidnapping that occurred in Trowbridge Township on Tuesday.

Allegan County Sheriff's Office Gordon Greene Jr.

According to the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office, Gordon Green Jr. grabbed his 4-year-old son, Gordon Green III, during a supervised visit. He then took off in a 2000 Tan/Gold Ford Taurus with Michigan registration EKS9447.

Allegan County Sheriff's Office Angela Etts

It is believed that they are with the child’s mother, Angela Etts. Green and Etts do not have custody of the child, who is now considered kidnapped.

The vehicle and suspects were last known to be traveling east on I-94 near Jackson at around 3:30 p.m. One witness believes that the suspects may be on their way to Florida.

Anyone who sees the individuals or vehicle is asked to call 911 or Allegan Central Dispatch at (269)-673-3899.

