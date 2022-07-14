1 dead, 1 missing after South Haven water emergency

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office says a child died and an adult went missing in Lake Michigan Wednesday evening.
Deputies responded to North Beach in South Haven around 7:30 p.m.
They say three adults and two kids were struggling in the water.
Two of the adults and one child got out safely; however the other child, a seven-year-old from Texas, washed ashore.
Emergency crews tried to save the child but couldn’t.
The sheriff’s office said Wednesday night that a 33-year-old man from Ohio is still missing in the water.
The search will resume Thursday morning at 7 a.m. and will include dive teams.
The city of South Haven Police Department says at the time of the incident, North Beach had a red flag flying by the North Pier, which was closed, and yellow flags to the north.