Lake Michigan Credit Union issues challenge to children

MICHIGAN — Lake Michigan Credit Union challenges kids to participate in Max’s Reading Adventure.

Every child who participates can read five books in March for a chance to win $100. Additionally, every child who completes the challenge will receive a bookmark and a sticker.

Entry forms can be obtained at local LMCU branches and dropped off via drive-thru or in person or entries can be submitted online.

Winners will be drawn at each of LMCU’s 57 branch locations April 16.

Children 12 and under can enter until March 31, 2021. More information is available here.