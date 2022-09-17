Police: Speed likely factor in Kalamazoo deadly crash, road reopened

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A woman died Saturday afternoon after crashing into a tree and a light pole, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

Officers responded to North Westnedge Avenue just before 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

They say they found a 25-year-old woman from Kalamazoo unconscious after crashing into a tree and a light pole.

First responders took the woman to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

No one else was in the car at the time of the crash and no other cars were involved.

Officers are still investigating, but they believe speed was a factor in the crash.

The woman’s name has not yet been released.

South Westnedge Avenue was closed from West Paterson to West North Street for several hours Saturday afternoon, but the road reopened to traffic around 4:45 p.m.

