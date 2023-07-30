Piechocki celebrates 250 wins with Growlers amid already historic season

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Growlers manager is celebrating 250 wins with the program.

Cody Piechocki secured his 249th and 250th victories after a sweep of Saturday’s doubleheader against the Kenosha Kingfish.

He’s one of just eight other managers to achieve this feat in Northwoods League history— only four of them were able to reach the milestone under one team:



Daniel Hershey, Duluth Huskies

Augie Rodriguez, St. Cloud Rox

Donnie Scott, Madison Mallards

Dal Varsho, Eau Claire Express

Piechocki won just 28 games during his inaugural season as the head man of the Growlers but has since made Kalamazoo into an organization that competes in the postseason year after year.

His 250th victory piles onto what has already been a historic year for the program— The Growlers ended the first half of the season with the third-best record in the league.

Kalamazoo’s 21 first-half wins were the second-most ever in a half by the franchise, while the .613 winning percentage is the highest in team history.

That momentum continued into the second half of the season, with Kalamazoo winning 22 of its last 30 games— the best 30-game stretch in the program’s ten-year history.

The end of the regular season is just two weeks away, and the Growlers will need to secure just six wins out of their remaining 13 games to take the franchise record for most wins in a single season.

Kalamazoo ends its five-game homestand Sunday as it looks for the three-game sweep of Kenosha before heading out for a nine-game road trip.

