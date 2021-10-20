Watch
NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BC

Actions

No students hurt after 'multiple altercations' prompt lockdown at Kalamazoo Central High School

items.[0].image.alt
FOX 17
FOX 17 image
Police: Prosecutor authorizes warrant after K’zoo Central shooting threat
Posted at 5:11 PM, Oct 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-20 17:17:27-04

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Central High School went into lockdown Wednesday after what the school says were “multiple altercations” on campus.

The district says police had to be called.

We're told no weapons were used and no one was hurt.

The lockdown has since been lifted.

Superintendent Rita Raichoudhuri stated, “Conflicts in our community are spilling over into our schools. I’m calling for our students, parents and community to halt the violence. School is a place for students and staff to feel safe and thrive as learners and violence in our buildings will not be tolerated.”

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time