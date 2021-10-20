No students hurt after 'multiple altercations' prompt lockdown at Kalamazoo Central High School

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Central High School went into lockdown Wednesday after what the school says were “multiple altercations” on campus.

The district says police had to be called.

We're told no weapons were used and no one was hurt.

The lockdown has since been lifted.

Superintendent Rita Raichoudhuri stated, “Conflicts in our community are spilling over into our schools. I’m calling for our students, parents and community to halt the violence. School is a place for students and staff to feel safe and thrive as learners and violence in our buildings will not be tolerated.”