World War II bomber plane known as the Flying Fortress visits Air Zoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A rare, World War II relic made a stop in West Michigan.

The pristine B-17 bomber is stationed at the Air Zoo in Portage till Saturday afternoon.

The plane is known as "Yankee Lady". The model is commonly called a Flying Fortress.

These planes flew long distances to strike strategic targets in enemy territory.

"Yankee Lady" never saw combat. She is one of only nine airworthy B-17's still in existence.

CHECK THIS OUT: This Boeing B-17G “Yankee Lady” is visiting the #Kalamazoo Air Zoo until Saturday afternoon.



It’s a World War II, four engine heavy bomber, commonly called a Flying Fortress. Self-guided tours are $8 for adults, $3 for children ages 6-15. @FOX17 pic.twitter.com/XOrypOubVz — Lauren Kummer (@LaurenKummerTV) August 13, 2021

Organizers said showing this plane off to the public is important work.

"It teaches history, and the nostalgia that goes along with it. Most importantly, to me, it's the vets, especially the World War II vets that actually flew on these and in combat, or lost friends. It means a lot to them. It means a lot to us," said Nick Consiglio, a crew member from the Yankee Air Museum.

Community members can check out the "Yankee Lady" for themselves.

Self-guided tours cost $8 for adults and $3 for kids ages three to 15.

A 30-minute ride costs $495 and needs to be scheduled ahead of time.