Woman wins $300k playing Michigan Lottery's Cashword Multiplier in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo County woman waited years, but her dream of winning big playing the Michigan Lottery’s Cashword finally came true when she won $300,000 playing Cashword Multiplier.

She bought her winning ticket at the Citgo gas station located at 5500 W. D Avenue in Kalamazoo, according to a news release Thursday.

“Years ago, I had a dream that I won $25,000 playing Cashword,” the 46-year-old player said. “I never, ever thought I would actually hit this big, but it’s a great feeling. I don’t know anyone who has won big on a lottery game, so I never really thought it actually happened. I sure am glad I was wrong!”

The woman told Michigan Lottery she plans to use her winnings to buy a new home and invest the remainder.

Players have won more than $15 million playing Cashword Multiplier, which launched back in June.

Each $5 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $5 up to $300,000. More than $17 million in prizes remain, including two $300,000 top prizes, six $10,000 prizes and 35 $2,000 prizes.