WMU students working to break down barriers through music

United Sound at Western Michigan University is breaking down barriers through music. The national organization has various chapters throughout the country designed to help people with disabilities learn to play an instrument.

“I like to always sing with my best friend,” said Cody Gibbs, a musician participating in the program.

Gibbs and his best friend, Doug McBride, love to rock out. Gibbs’ instruments of choice are the guitar and the trumpet, while Doug uses the drums to tap into his passion.

Western’s United Sound chapter launched in Fall 2021, which allows the two best friends to make music together all the time.

“Music is a way to communicate. We have had a few musicians, currently and in the past, who are nonverbal. So it's really cool to see them, like just light up, when they have the opportunity to play their instrument,” said Taylor Scott, president of the United Sound chapter.

Co-Presidents Scott and Angelica Kline are both music therapy majors at the university. They say working with musicians like Cody and Doug gives them a fresh perspective and brings the community together.

Throughout the semester, the musicians work on material that they later perform with the WMU band. They recently had the opportunity to play with the United States Navy Band in Chicago.

Their next performance is Feb. 4.