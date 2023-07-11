'We just want those guns off the street': KDPS requests help from parents to curb youth violence

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Public safety officials in Kalamazoo urge parents to take initiative in helping curb the growing rate of youth violence in the area.

In a video posted to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety’s (KDPS) Twitter account Tuesday, Chief David Boysen says it is crucial to keep guns out of the hands of younger people.

"If you find a gun in their room or in their possession, we want you to know that you can call public safety, and we will come and get that gun and remove it from your house and dispose of it," says Boysen. “We will make sure that the gun is disposed of properly, and you don't have to worry about [it] ending up in the wrong hands.”

Chief Boysen assures those who surrender guns will not face criminal charges, reasserting the department’s commitment to ensuring area youths are safe from gun violence.

"We're not looking to make a case; we're not looking to get anyone in trouble," says Boysen. "We just want those guns off the street."

The following map shows the homicides reported in Kalamazoo so far this year:

Visit KDPS's website to file a report.

