Vicksburg added to National Register of Historic Places

Bovia, Christine
Posted at 4:05 PM, Oct 18, 2022
VICKSBURG, Mich. — The city of Vicksburg has been added to the National Register of Historic Places.

The district was nominated for the register back in April.

The map below highlights the historic area:

Vicksburg HD Boundary Map 10-10-2022 by WXMI on Scribd

The Gibson factory in Kalamazoo was also added to the Register.

Visit the National Park Service’s website for a complete list of the newest additions to the Register.

