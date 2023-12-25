Two men arrested after threatening someone with gun in Kalamazoo Township

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two men have been arrested after threatening someone with a gun in Kalamazoo Township. The suspects are ages 18 and 22.

According to the Township of Kalamazoo, police were dispatched after a subject had been threatened. Officers later found the suspects in a parked vehicle.

Both suspects ignored instructions from the officers and ran away. Police later located them with the assistance of the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety K9 and drone operator.

In the vehicle, police found a pistol.

Both suspects were lodged at the Kalamazoo County Jail. They face charges for resisting officers and weapons offenses.

