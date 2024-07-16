NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BCKalamazoo Actions Facebook Tweet Email Tenacious D tour canceled after remarks on Trump assassination attempt Prev Next Travis Shinn / FOX 17 By: Chris Bovia Posted at 10:47 AM, Jul 16, 2024 Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information. now signed up to receive the Breaking NewsNewsletter. Click here to manage all Newsletters Give A Book