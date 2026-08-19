PORTAGE, Mich. — Michigan State Police confirmed to FOX 17 Kaden Smith is the 16-year-old who died on Gun Lake last week.

Kaden was a student at Portage Northern, the school district confirmed in a statement. Smith was getting ready to start his junior year on August 31.

He's remembered as an active member of the school band.

The district said in a statement it brought in resources to help students and staff.

Watch: Teen who died on Gun Lake identified as Portage Northern student

Teen who died on Gun Lake identified as Portage Northern student

“Everyone at Portage Public Schools and particularly Northern High School was saddened to learn about the unexpected death of Portage Northern Junior Kaden Smith. We have expressed our condolences and support to the family during this difficult time. When we learned of the news, our Crisis Team worked together to provide the opportunity for individual or small group debriefing and support. Kaden will be missed as a member of the Portage Northern School Community.”

Jason Messenger, Principal, Portage Northern High School

Authorities searched for Kaden for two days after responding to an emergency call on Wednesday, August 12. Kaden was found by the Michigan State Police dive team the morning of Friday, August 14.

Kaden's family isn't ready to talk about this loss. FOX 17 is respecting their wishes.

MSP officials say they are still waiting for autopsy results for a confirmed cause of death.

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