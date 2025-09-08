Teen critically hurt Friday in Kalamazoo shooting, police seek community help

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 15-year-old was hospitalized with in critical but stable condition Friday night after being shot in Kalamazoo, according to the Department of Public Safety.

Officers were patrolling near Mabel Street when they heard multiple gunshots. Shortly after, they were told someone had been shot on Mabel Street near Westnedge Avenue.

The teen was taken to the hospital.

In a news release, the department said suspect information was limited.

KDPS is urging the community to come forward with any details that may help in the investigation.

You can reach the department's Criminal Investigations Division at 269-337-8139. You can also submit a tip anonymously through Kalamazoo Silent Observer.

