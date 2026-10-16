Student in custody after bringing gun to Kalamazoo Central High School, police say

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Kalamazoo Central High School student was taken into custody after a gun was found in his backpack Friday, officials say.

Kalamazoo Public Schools said a resource officer at the school was told by staff that a 16-year-old student was reportedly in possession of a firearm.

Police with Kalamazoo Township, including the resource officer, worked with district officials to locate the gun and approach the student. After searching the student's belongings, a loaded handgun was found inside his backpack.

The student was taken into custody and lodged at the Kalamazoo County Juvenile Home.

How the student obtained the gun and brought it to school remains under investigation, police say.

In a joint news release, the police department and district officials said a partnership between the school and police helped address the situation quickly.

"This incident serves as an important reminder of the critical role our community plays in maintaining safe schools. We encourage students, parents, teachers, and school staff to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious activity, concerning behavior, or information that could pose a threat to school safety," the news release said.

Officials are reminding people if they see something to say something.

"As demonstrated by this incident, sharing information and taking concerns seriously can make a significant difference in protecting our students, school staff, and community," the release said.

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