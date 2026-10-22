Kalamazoo Public Schools: Weapon detection system didn't go off when student brought in gun

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Kalamazoo Public Schools is disputing a key detail in a police report after a student brought a loaded gun to Kalamazoo Central High School last week.

The 16-year-old was taken into custody on Oct. 16 after a resource officer at the school was told by staff that a 16-year-old student was reportedly in possession of a firearm.

Police with Kalamazoo Township, including the resource officer, worked with district officials to locate the gun and approach the student. After searching the student's belongings, a loaded handgun was found inside his backpack.

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Student in custody after gun brought to Kalamazoo Central High School

According to the district, video evidence shows that the school's weapons detection system did not alert when the student entered the building, which contradicts statements attributed to the student in the police report that the detectors went off and the backpack was searched.

Officials say the weapon was discovered because another student reported it to an adult, leading administrators and law enforcement to locate the gun during a backpack search.

The student was taken into custody and lodged at the Kalamazoo County Juvenile Home.

How the student obtained the gun and brought it to school remains under investigation, police say.

In a joint news release, the police department and district officials said a partnership between the school and police helped address the situation quickly.

"This incident serves as an important reminder of the critical role our community plays in maintaining safe schools. We encourage students, parents, teachers, and school staff to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious activity, concerning behavior, or information that could pose a threat to school safety," the news release said.

Officials are reminding people if they see something to say something.

"As demonstrated by this incident, sharing information and taking concerns seriously can make a significant difference in protecting our students, school staff, and community," the release said.

The district is now planning to hold a community meeting on school security later this month.

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