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Storms cause partial building collapse in Parchment, trapping woman inside home

A tree fell onto a home on East Glenguile Avenue near North Church Street Thursday evening, causing a partial building collapse and trapping a woman inside.
A tree fell on a home in Parchment during Thursday evening storms, causing a partial collapse and trapping a woman inside.
Woman trapped after tree falls on Parchment home during storms
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PARCHMENT, Mich. — A woman was trapped inside her home after a tree fell on the structure during storms that rolled through West Michigan Thursday evening.

The incident happened on East Glenguile Avenue near North Church Street in Parchment.

According to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, the impact caused a partial building collapse, pinning the woman inside.

A large emergency response was dispatched to the scene.

The condition of the woman and whether anyone else was home at the time remain under investigation.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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