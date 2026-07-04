Storms cause partial building collapse in Parchment, trapping woman inside home

PARCHMENT, Mich. — A woman was trapped inside her home after a tree fell on the structure during storms that rolled through West Michigan Thursday evening.

The incident happened on East Glenguile Avenue near North Church Street in Parchment.

According to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, the impact caused a partial building collapse, pinning the woman inside.

A large emergency response was dispatched to the scene.

The condition of the woman and whether anyone else was home at the time remain under investigation.

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