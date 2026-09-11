KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Twenty-five years after the September 11 attacks, firefighters across southwest Michigan put on their gear and climbed stairs to honor the 343 firefighters who lost their lives that day.

The ceremony included the toll of a bell, radio traffic from that day, boots on concrete stairs, and the names of the fallen read aloud. The event was held at the Wings Event Center.

Watch: Southwest Michigan firefighters climb stairs in full gear to honor 343 who died on 9/11 25 years ago

Southwest Michigan firefighters climb stairs in full gear to honor 343 who died on 9/11 25 years ago

Christopher Gendron, a Mattawan firefighter, said the event carried deep personal meaning.

"The reason I'm here is I'm a third-generation firefighter," Gendron said.

Gendron said his connection to the day goes back to his childhood.

"When I was in sixth grade, I witnessed 9/11 and it meant a lot to me — seeing the men and women go up in that tower and risk their lives," he said.

Devin Dipzinski of the Pennfield Township Fire Department said he was in kindergarten or first grade when the attacks happened.

The climb was no small challenge for those who took part.

"It was pretty challenging. Especially wearing this. I mean…not as challenging as the men and women who went into those towers because they were rushed to go save lives. And lack of air and everything," Dipzinski said.

Still, he pushed forward — for every name, and every family.

"Just pushed through, and I know I had these guys on my chest to carry them forward. I wanted to make sure I brought them to the finish line," Dipzinski said.

For Gendron, the purpose of the climb was simple.

"That way they're never forgotten," Gendron said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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