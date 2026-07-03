SCHOOLCRAFT, Mich. — Petunias are planted, Main Street is sprinkled with red, white and blue, and camping chairs mark the spots where neighbors will gather for the annual Fourth of July parade in the village of Schoolcraft.

The parade has not exactly been annual in recent years. Kim Parker, president of the Fourth of July Committee, said the event faced a string of setbacks — construction disruptions, COVID cancellations, and last year, not enough police officers to make it happen.

"A few years in a row, it was like, help!! Help! Then last year, not enough police officers. This year, we're back. And we'll keep going strong now," Parker said.

Local businesses are also gearing up for the return of the celebration. Bethany Shembarger of The Big Dipper ice cream shop said the shop is ready for the crowds.

"We have double the staff, to help serve you this weekend," Shembarger said.

Watch: Schoolcraft Fourth of July parade returns after year off

Schoolcraft Fourth of July parade returns after year off

For Shembarger, the parade is more than just good for business. It is a personal tradition.

"Riding our bikes to the parade. It can be pretty busy. We live in town here," Shembarger said.

Parker said the parade holds a special place in the community, drawing former residents back who want to reconnect with their roots.

"This is about the biggest thing Schoolcraft does," Parker said.

"It's tradition! We have people who used to live here, who come back," Parker said.

Schoolcraft has a full day of festivities planned for the 4th.

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