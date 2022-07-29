Safe sleeping: fighting infant mortality rates in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recently released new sleeping guidelines for infants.

West Michigan has been leading the charge to a safe night's sleep— the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services recently recognized the Grand Rapids Fire Department for their infant sleep training and education programs.

According to recent information Ascension Borgess gave FOX 17, Kalamazoo still has a high infant mortality rate— including many sleep-related deaths.

Christine George, MD— the Medical Director of Newborn Services, Pediatric Hospitalist at Ascension Borgess in Kalamazoo came in to talk to us about the easy steps you can take to ensure your baby has a safe, comfortable, night's sleep.

Babies belong on their backs

At least while sleeping.

Make sure you lay your baby on their back for all naps and at night. This ensures their airways are away from anything that might block them.

Your baby will roll onto their side or stomach. As long as their able to roll themselves onto their back, you don't need to do it for them. At this stage, you may have noticed your baby rolling around during the day. This is a good sign your child is developing the muscles to roll to a safe position while sleeping, too.

Warm, but free

Infants do not need a blanket or a sleeping buddy. These and other soft, fluffy objects like bumpers and pillows overheat babies, block airways, and make it hard for babies to get themselves to the best position for breathing. Weighted blankets are also dangerous to infants as they restrict your baby's ability to move. Make sure your baby is free from these dangers by dressing them in snug sleepwear— a swaddle plus long sleeves and pants, or those adorable footie pajamas are all they need.

The AAP also notes that hats— while cute— have a tendency to fall off and get in babies ways.

These tips are especially useful when your baby is sick. Despite the instinct to give them something to comfort themselves or keep them a little extra warm when they're sleeping— it's important to keep their airways clear.

Firm and flat

Safe mattresses shouldn't indent when your baby is laying on them. Keep any sleeping surfaces below a 10-degree incline.

If they fall asleep in a car seat, stroller, swing, or other non-bed surface; move them to a flat surface clear of anything that could get in the way of their breathing as soon as possible.

Don't use products that aren't specifically designed for sleep, or don't meet federal safety standards.

Baby sleeps alone

While snuggles are about the best thing in the world— and comforting to both parents and babies; it's best for infants to sleep by themselves, in their bed, at night.

The risk of infant death is up to 67 times higher when infants sleep with someone on a couch, armchair, or cushion— 10 times higher if sleeping with someone who is fatigued or under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The AAP doesn't recommend sleeping in the same bad with your baby under any circumstances. On the other hand— they do recommend room sharing. Studies show you can reduce the risk of SIDs by as much as 50%.

Quick Tips!



When you're doing skin-to-skin contact, placing babies on their stomach while on you is safe; but this practice should not be done while taking a nap or if the parent might fall asleep.



Check your baby for signs of overheating— sweating, hot chest, or flushed skin are all signs it's time to cool your baby off.



Pacifiers at nap time and bed time can reduce the risk of SIDS, but should not be hung around the baby's neck. Avoid pacifiers with stuffed animals attached to them while sleeping.



be hung around the baby's neck. Avoid pacifiers with stuffed animals attached to them while sleeping. Stop swaddling when your baby is ready to roll themselves over. This avoids them breaking free, making that soft cloth a danger during naps and bed time.



Keep an eye out for recalls and don't use second-hand beds if they're missing hardware, be sure to research them for safety.

The revised guidelines are designed to give your baby the safest sleeping environment possible. If you have questions— reach out to a pediatrician. They can walk you through all of this information.