Portage woman in critical condition after domestic altercation leads to head injury

PORTAGE, Mich. — A Portage woman is critically hurt after a domestic dispute ended with a head injury.

The Portage Department of Public Safety (PDPS) says the 18-year-old woman entered a dispute with a 20-year-old man from Kalamazoo Friday morning when the man tried to exit a parking lot in a car.

We’re told the woman jumped on the car’s hood and the man kept driving southward along Oakland Drive from Milham Avenue.

The woman held on until the car approached Centre Avenue, where she slid off the hood and suffered a severe injury to the head, authorities say.

Public safety officials note high speeds are not a likely factor in the incident.

The man has since been taken into custody at Kalamazoo County Jail, according to PDPS.

We’re told the woman was taken to Bronson Hospital with critical injuries.

The Kalamazoo County Prosecutor’s Office will review the investigation, authorities say.

