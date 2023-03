PORTAGE, Mich. — One person is hospitalized, suffering from critical injuries, after a stabbing in Portage on Tuesday,

Shortly after 4 p.m, one person was stabbed in the area of North Valley Circle and Donovan Drive.

Authorities say another person is in custody.

According to Deputy Chief John Blue, officers are investigating the incident as a domestic.

This is a developing story. Details are limited at this time, but FOX 17 will update with new information as it becomes available.

