Portage police investigating after car hits 2 pedestrians

PORTAGE, Mich. — The Portage Department of Public Safety says officers are on scene investigating a crash where a car hit two pedestrians.

Portage police say it happened Saturday evening at the intersection of Sprinkle Road and Zylman Avenue.

Details are limited, but officers say emergency crews took both pedestrians to the hospital.

Southbound Sprinkle Road was shut down for a period of time as officers investigated.

If you have any information about this crash, call Portage DPS at (269) 329-4567.

