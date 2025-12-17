Police search for suspect after man injured in Kalamazoo shooting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says a man has been injured in a shooting on Wednesday around 3:47 A.M.

Dispatch received multiple calls about gunshots near Vanzee Street and Reed Avenue, where authorities later found bullet casings. One caller reported that they had been shot.

The victim was a 22-year-old man who was shot in the legs multiple times. The vehicle he was driving during the shooting was hit by several bullets. KDPS says the victim's injuries were not life threatening.

KDPS did not say they had a suspect in custody following the shooting, and are continuing to investigate. If you have details that could help investigators, call the KDPS Criminal Investigations Division at (269) 337-8139.

