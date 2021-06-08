Police: Man said he killed SW Michigan couple over noise

GALESBURG, Mich. (AP) — A man accused of killing two neighbors in southwestern Michigan told police that he shot them last week because they were too loud and he couldn't sleep.

That's according to a court document filed in Kalamazoo County.

A sheriff's investigator says William Wolfe knocked at the apartment door in Galesburg and shot Virgil Walker and wife Kailey “without warning.”

Wolfe told police that he said goodbye to his cat, drove away and then called 911.

Investigators say Wolfe’s mental health might have played a role.

He's in custody on murder charges.