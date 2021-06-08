Watch
NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BCKalamazoo

Actions

Police: Man said he killed SW Michigan couple over noise

items.[0].image.alt
File photo
Police in Portage investigate
Posted at 9:38 AM, Jun 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-08 09:38:31-04

GALESBURG, Mich. (AP) — A man accused of killing two neighbors in southwestern Michigan told police that he shot them last week because they were too loud and he couldn't sleep.

RELATED: 2 people killed in early morning shooting at Galesburg apartment complex

That's according to a court document filed in Kalamazoo County.

A sheriff's investigator says William Wolfe knocked at the apartment door in Galesburg and shot Virgil Walker and wife Kailey “without warning.”

Wolfe told police that he said goodbye to his cat, drove away and then called 911.

Investigators say Wolfe’s mental health might have played a role.

He's in custody on murder charges.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time