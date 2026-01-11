Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Police arrest shooting, hit & run suspect in Kalamazoo Township

Kalamazoo Township Police Department
A file photo of a Kalamazoo Township Police Department cruiser
KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Township of Kalamazoo Police Department says a man is in custody after a deadly shooting and hit & run in Kalamazoo Township. Officials say it happened in the early morning on Saturday.

Callers reported two people were fighting at a party, eventually leading to a shooting. When officers arrived, a 33-year-old Kalamazoo man was injured, and as first responders tried giving life saving measures, the victim died from his wounds.

After interviewing witnesses, police found out the suspect ran from the scene and drove away. A short time later, officers were alerted to a crash on West Main Street, where the suspect hit another motorist and left the scene. Using drones and K-9's, authorities were able to take the suspect into custody.

Officials say the suspect, a 28-year-old Kalamazoo man, is now lodged at the Kalamazoo County Jail.

