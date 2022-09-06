Pedestrian hurt, vehicle sought in Kalamazoo Township hit-and-run

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police are seeking the driver connected to a Kalamazoo Township hit-and-run Monday evening.

The Kalamazoo Township Police Department says the incident occurred near Main and Dartmouth streets at around 9:15 p.m.

We’re told authorities found the victim lying on the road with injuries but was otherwise responsive. That person has since been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, where they currently remain stable.

Police tell us the suspect vehicle took off after the pedestrian was hit.

Authorities describe the car as a small, dark-colored SUV with damage to the front.

Those with knowledge related to the incident are urged to connect with police by calling 269-381-0391 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube