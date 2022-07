OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A motorcyclist is critically hurt after a crash in Oshtemo Township Sunday night.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says the motorcycle collided with a minivan near Main Street and Ninth Street before 8:15 p.m. on July 10.

Speed is a suspected factor in the incident.

Deputies say the motorcyclist is being treated at a nearby hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

Those with knowledge related to the crash are asked to connect with county deputies.

