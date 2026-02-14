No people hurt after fire at Portage trailer park

PORTAGE, Mich. — The Portage Fire Division says no one was hurt after an early morning fire in the Colonial Acres Trailer Park near Frederick Lane and South Sprinkle Road. Officials say it happened around 3:45 A.M. Saturday morning, and after hearing a person may be inside the structure on fire, they started an aggressive exterior-to-interior fire attack.

Crews were able to put the fire out in about 45 minutes with help from other departments in the area. After making contact with family, they learned that the person living in the residence was not home at the time. No one was injured from the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation

