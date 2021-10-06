MSP finds dead dogs, signs of animal cruelty during search of Kalamazoo Co. home

PAVILLION TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Members of Michigan State Police’s fugitive team found two dead dogs and multiple signs of animal cruelty while serving a search warrant Wednesday morning in Kalamazoo County.

They also arrested 32-year-old Rodney Moore, who lived at the home, on an outstanding felony warrant for domestic violence third offense and a child support warrant, according to a news release.

It happened about 6 a.m. at 5231 East Q Avenue in Pavillion Township near Portage.

Detectives found two dead dogs in the garage, one of which was hanging from the rafters. The other may have died from malnourishment, MSP said.

Five living dogs were also found in the home.

Kalamazoo County animal control investigated the animal cruelty complaint and ultimately took custody of the dogs, planning to seek various animal cruelty charges against Moore.

During transport to the Kalamazoo County Jail after his arrest, Moore became violent and kicked the windshield and broke the rearview mirror of a law enforcement vehicle.

MSP says he also tried to kick an officer in the head when he was being escorted into the jail.

Additional charges of malicious destruction to police property and resisting and obstructing a police officer will be sought against him.