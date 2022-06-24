Motorcyclist killed in crash with semi in Kalamazoo County

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man died in Kalamazoo County after being hit by a semi while on his motorcycle.

Michigan State Police say troopers were called to Sprinkle Road near the I-94 business loop in Comstock Township Friday morning just before 7 a.m.

According to MSP, 46-year-old Jerry Wahmhoff from Three Rivers was riding through the intersection when he was hit by a semi-tractor trailer.

Troopers say he died at the scene.

MSP says Wahhmoff was wearing a helmet.

The semi driver was not hurt.

The crash is under investigation.

