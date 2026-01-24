Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man killed in Kalamazoo Twp. shooting, police searching for two suspects

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Township of Kalamazoo Police Dept. (TKPD) says a 20-year-old man was killed in a shooting early Saturday morning.

It happened on Nichols Rd., north of W Main St. A caller told police three people had gotten into an altercation, then the shooting.

Officers and other emergency personnel found the man shot on scene, but were not able to save him.

TKPD says they are looking for two suspects who ran from the scene. They believe the suspects knew the victim.

The TKPD Criminal Investigations Unit is asking anyone with information related to this event to contact them at (269) 488-8911 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.

