Man in custody after standoff with police in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office says a man is in custody after a standoff that lasted several hours on Friday, October 31.

Officials say bond agents were called to the area of Business One Drive and Old Cork Street, to pick up a man for violations of his bond agreement. Officials say he fired two bullets at the bond agents, who called in backup from police in the area. Police locked the area down and a search warrant was executed.

After several hours of negotiating with police, the man surrendered himself to the authorities without incident. He is now lodged at the Kalamazoo County Jail.

KCSO did not report any injuries, and is continuing to investigate the incident.

