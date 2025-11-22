Man in custody after shooting on US-131, one person hurt

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office says a man is in custody after a shooting on US-131 early Saturday morning, and a woman was hurt.

Officials say the shooting happened near the 45 mile marker of Northbound US-131 around 2:41 A.M., when callers in a vehicle said they were being chased and shot at. Deputies located the victims after the call, and say one woman was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries.

The investigation into the shooting led authorities to a Kalamazoo apartment complex, where a man that was a person of interest was taken into custody. Officials say a woman was also taken into custody for a separate incident they were investigating earlier.

Anyone with information is asked to call The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office at (269) 383-8821 or anonymously send a tip through Silent Observer.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube