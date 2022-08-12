Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BCKalamazoo

Actions

Male arrested after armed robbery in Oshtemo Township Target parking lot

Kalamazoo County sheriff cruiser file
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
file photo
Kalamazoo County sheriff cruiser file
Posted at 10:40 PM, Aug 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-11 22:40:34-04

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A male was arrested after an armed robbery in Oshtemo Township on Thursday at around 7:25 p.m.

According to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office, the robbery occurred at a Target parking lot, which is located at 5350 West Main Street. A parked vehicle was in a handicap space in front of the store. A female occupant was inside the vehicle.

The male went up to the passenger side of the vehicle and demanded the female’s cellphone. She did not have a phone, so the man then demanded money. He then pulled a black gun from out of his shorts’ waistband and pointed it at her. She then gave him $40.

The male then fled on foot. He was later apprehended in the parking lot of Main St. Pub. At the time of the apprehension, he had the bb gun and $40 on him.

The robber was later identified as a known panhandler in Oshtemo Township. He was then lodged at the Kalamazoo County Juvenile Home for armed robbery and weapons offense.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Right_Rail_Promo_Unfiltered_960x720.png

FOX 17 Unfiltered